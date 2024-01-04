Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

NYSE CNC opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 28.5% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 161.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Centene by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

