Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $276.16 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $286.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

