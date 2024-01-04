Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,788 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Carrier Global worth $104,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

