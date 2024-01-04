CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $379.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.80. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

