Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) & Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Head to Head Survey

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 11.43% 9.77% 1.13% Trustmark 9.18% 11.35% 0.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and Trustmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $36.32 billion 1.37 $7.36 billion $13.31 9.82 Trustmark $759.32 million 2.17 $71.89 million $1.56 17.32

Dividends

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Capital One Financial pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital One Financial and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 3 5 6 0 2.21 Trustmark 0 5 0 0 2.00

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $114.81, indicating a potential downside of 12.13%. Trustmark has a consensus target price of $31.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Trustmark on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

