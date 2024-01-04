Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 436 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $591.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $566.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

