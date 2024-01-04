Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $492.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.31 and its 200-day moving average is $476.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.