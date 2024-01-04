Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

