Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $211,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $286.47 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

