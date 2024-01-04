Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

