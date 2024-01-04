Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

IWP stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.