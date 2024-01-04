Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Genasys were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 527,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 767,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.41. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Genasys

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

See Also

