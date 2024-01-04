Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) vs. SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Head to Head Contrast

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Canaan alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Canaan and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00 SuperCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Canaan currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Canaan’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than SuperCom.

This table compares Canaan and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -154.49% -69.41% -58.18% SuperCom -9.79% 91.58% 9.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canaan and SuperCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $634.88 million 0.56 $70.51 million ($2.01) -1.01 SuperCom $17.65 million 0.12 -$7.46 million ($0.51) -0.72

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of SuperCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canaan beats SuperCom on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.