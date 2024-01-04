Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 36,004 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

