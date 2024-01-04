Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,962 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock opened at $167.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $130.99 and a one year high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

