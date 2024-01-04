Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $256.53 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

