Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $258.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

