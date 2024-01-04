Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $135.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $139.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

