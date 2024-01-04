Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,261 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

