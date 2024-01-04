Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 79.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cabot Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $78.79 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.