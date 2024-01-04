Brokerages Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) PT at $73.14

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NEE opened at $61.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

