Brokerages Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price at $101.50

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

