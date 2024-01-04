Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $11.80

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

