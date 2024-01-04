Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) PT at $45.93

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.93.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

