Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Price Target at GBX 2,079.17

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.48).

ABF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.88) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,396 ($30.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,320.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,680 ($21.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,485 ($31.64). The company has a market cap of £18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,768.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 45.80 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 3,507.46%.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.92), for a total value of £848,021 ($1,079,868.84). 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

