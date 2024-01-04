Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 5.8%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.83 and last traded at $72.84. 4,366,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,050,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Get Block alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 18,197 shares worth $1,172,205. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.