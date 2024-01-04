BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 9.03%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.