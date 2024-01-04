BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

