BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
BIT opened at $15.05 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.