BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BIT opened at $15.05 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $150,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

