BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FRA opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 23.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $193,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.