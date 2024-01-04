BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FRA opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
