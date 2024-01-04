BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 146,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

