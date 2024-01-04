BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CII opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 78.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 109.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,444 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

