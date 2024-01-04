BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:CII opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.39.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
