Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

