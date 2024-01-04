Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,209,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

