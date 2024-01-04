BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.30 and last traded at $76.30. Approximately 747,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,076,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.
BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BILL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,383,000 after buying an additional 497,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,203,000 after buying an additional 66,951 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,964,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares during the period.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
