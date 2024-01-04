Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 1,147,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,992,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.88.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $533.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

