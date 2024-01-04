Benchmark Upgrades Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to “Buy”

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

