Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.