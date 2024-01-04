Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

