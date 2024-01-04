Barclays Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $98.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 147.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

