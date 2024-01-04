Barclays Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $17.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 57.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

