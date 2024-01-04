Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,370 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $15,336,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,368,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.