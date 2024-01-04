Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 3,001 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The company has a market capitalization of $885.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

