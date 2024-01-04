Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bally’s Price Performance
BALY stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bally’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s
In other Bally’s news, CEO Robeson Reeves acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,662.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bally’s news, Director Jaymin B. Patel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at $297,236.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robeson Reeves purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,662.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 240.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
