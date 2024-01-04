Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BALY stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bally’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other Bally’s news, CEO Robeson Reeves acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,662.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bally’s news, Director Jaymin B. Patel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at $297,236.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robeson Reeves purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,662.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 240.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

