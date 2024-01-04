Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.44

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BCPT stock opened at GBX 72.70 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.26. The company has a market capitalization of £510.03 million, a P/E ratio of -256.79 and a beta of 0.84. Balanced Commercial Property has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.20 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

