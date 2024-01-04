B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance
Shares of RILYN opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $24.03.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
