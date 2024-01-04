B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (RILYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RILYT stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.