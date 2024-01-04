B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (RILYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

RILYG stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

