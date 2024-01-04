AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 572,221 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in AXT by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 211,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 208,401 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Price Performance

AXT stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). AXT had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Equities analysts expect that AXT will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

