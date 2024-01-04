AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) vs. Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Head to Head Review

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cognyte Software and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 0 0 0 N/A AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.70%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

This table compares Cognyte Software and AvePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $312.06 million 1.36 -$114.13 million ($0.59) -10.42 AvePoint $232.34 million 6.15 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -37.05

AvePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cognyte Software. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -13.22% -12.38% -5.78% AvePoint -14.85% -17.73% -9.53%

Summary

Cognyte Software beats AvePoint on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

